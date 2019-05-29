Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police struggle to solve gangland reporter’s killing, others

CHICAGO (AP) — The killing of a pioneering gangland journalist remains unsolved one year later despite multiple potential witnesses to the drive-by shooting and what led up to it on a Chicago street lined with surveillance cameras.

Police have made no arrests in Zachary Stoner’s May 30, 2018, slaying. His case highlights a troubling statistic about Chicago homicides: About 80% of them go unsolved within the year they occur.

Police and medical examiner documents obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request provide previously unreported details and indicate detectives seem to have significant evidence.

That evidence includes shell casings, cellphone videos and a car that police say “was involved.”

One document says a car pulled up next to Stoner’s SUV after he left a rap concert and at least one gunman opened fire. It says there were four attackers in all.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Raising Cane’s opens in Colorado Springs, traffic concerns on Academy
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opens in Colorado Springs, traffic concerns on Academy

6:28 pm
Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive
News

Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive

6:20 pm
Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs

6:11 pm
Raising Cane’s opens in Colorado Springs, traffic concerns on Academy
Covering Colorado

Raising Cane’s opens in Colorado Springs, traffic concerns on Academy

Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive
News

Size of an apple: Girl becomes tiniest newborn to survive

Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Group protests Trump administration in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content