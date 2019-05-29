Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ohio library cancels ‘Drag 101’ class after getting threats

DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio county library has canceled a class aimed at teens interested in drag following hostile and angry phone calls from community members.

Delaware County District Library Director George Needham announced Wednesday the cancellation of a “Drag 101” class led by drag queen Selena West.

Needham says the library received telephone threats and he was concerned about the safety of staff and teens. It was supposed to be held June 5 at the library’s Orange branch.

West says the class will now be held the same day at Secret Identity Comics in Delaware.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
New Colorado law won’t allow holding inmates at request of immigration authorities
Covering Colorado

New Colorado law won’t allow holding inmates at request of immigration authorities

10:58 am
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel
Covering Colorado

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

9:55 am
Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”
News

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”

8:55 am
New Colorado law won’t allow holding inmates at request of immigration authorities
Covering Colorado

New Colorado law won’t allow holding inmates at request of immigration authorities

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel
Covering Colorado

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”
News

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”

Scroll to top
Skip to content