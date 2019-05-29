Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Octavia Spencer like you’ve never seen her before in ‘Ma’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Octavia Spencer has been a household name for almost a decade. She’s won an Oscar and been nominated two more times since.

And yet she has never headlined a film on her own or been first on the call sheet until now. The film that is righting that wrong is “Ma,” a horror film about a woman who lets the local teenagers party in her basement.

The part was originally written for a white woman, but Spencer’s longtime friend and former roommate Tate Taylor, who also directed her in “The Help” thought this was just what she needed.

“Ma” hits theaters nationwide Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel
Covering Colorado

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

9:55 am
Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”
News

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”

8:55 am
300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

8:12 am
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel
Covering Colorado

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”
News

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

Scroll to top
Skip to content