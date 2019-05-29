Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mueller’s public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement on the Russia investigation is fueling fresh calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a step that Democratic leaders have so far resisted.

Mueller indicated Wednesday that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings. The special counsel said he was guided by Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president and stressed he couldn’t exonerate Trump.

That amounts to an open invitation for some in Congress to launch impeachment proceedings. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democratic presidential candidate, said impeachment hearings should begin “tomorrow.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler stopped short of calling for an impeachment inquiry but vowed to continue investigating. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress “will continue to investigate and legislate.”

Associated Press

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

12:40 pm
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

12:16 pm
A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

12:01 pm
