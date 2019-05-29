Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Michigan deputy fatally strikes 11-year-old boy on minibike

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was riding a minibike has been fatally struck by a southern Michigan sheriff’s deputy who was heading to the scene of a burglary.

The Calhoun County sheriff’s office says the Battle Creek boy was riding when he was hit shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Battle Creek.

Sheriff Matt Saxton tells WWMT-TV the death is “heartbreaking” and he believes it was accidental. He says the deputy was responding to a burglary in progress in the nearby city of Springfield, but the vehicle didn’t have its emergency lights activated at the time of the crash. Saxton says the minibike wasn’t illuminated with lights.

The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released. The deputy wasn’t injured. An investigation into the crash is being handled by Michigan State Police.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation
News

Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

7:46 am
Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

6:28 am
Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area
News

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

6:18 am
Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation
News

Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area
News

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

Scroll to top
Skip to content