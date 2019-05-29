Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mediation allowed in Dartmouth College sex misconduct suit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has agreed to allow Dartmouth College and nine women who accuse the school of ignoring years of sexual misconduct by three former professors to try to settle a lawsuit out of court.

The judge in Concord, New Hampshire, issued an order Tuesday granting a stay of all deadlines and rulings until three days after agreed-to mediation or July 31, whichever comes first.

The parties recently selected a mediator and are working on setting a date to meet.

The lawsuit accuses Dartmouth of failing to take action to address years of sexual harassment, assault and other misconduct suffered by students at the hands of three Department of Psychological and Brain Science professors.

Dartmouth said it was unaware of the allegations until it was alerted by scores of female students.

Associated Press

