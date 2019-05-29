Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man accused of helping run ‘El Chapo’ cartel sent to Texas

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A man accused of running a wing of the violent Mexican border cartel led by convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been extradited to Texas.

Jose Antonio Torres Marrufo faces an initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in El Paso on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, money laundering and drug distribution.

U.S. prosecutors late Tuesday announced the extradition of Torres, previously identified as an alleged lieutenant of the Sinaloa cartel who went by the nickname Jaguar. He was arrested in February 2012 in Mexico and was charged two months later in the same indictment as Guzman.

Guzman was convicted in February in New York City of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking. He faces life in prison when he’s sentenced and is seeking a new trial.

Associated Press

