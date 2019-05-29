Maine governor OKs ban on gay conversion therapy for minors

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills has signed a bill banning gay conversion therapy for minors.

With Mills’ action Wednesday, Maine joins 16 other states and the District of Columbia that have banned the practice. Conversion therapy aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The ban will take effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns next month.

Mills said that the law sends “an unequivocal message” to the LGBTQ community that “we stand with you, we support you and we will always defend your right to be who you are.”

She called conversion therapy “a harmful, widely discredited practice that has no place in Maine.”

Maine’s former Republican governor vetoed a similar measure last year, but the bill has gained momentum this year under a Democratic-led Legislature.