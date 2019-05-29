Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Louisiana lawmakers send new abortion ban to governor’s desk

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have passed a strict new abortion ban prohibiting the procedure before some women even know they are pregnant.

The bill bars abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. There are no exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

A 79-23 vote Wednesday in the Louisiana House sends the measure to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who intends to sign it into law despite opposition from national party leaders.

Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have enacted similar laws. Alabama’s new law outlaws virtually all abortions. None of the bans has taken effect.

Louisiana’s legislation would take effect only if Mississippi’s law is upheld by a federal appeals court. A federal judge has temporarily blocked that law.

Associated Press

