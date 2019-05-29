LGBT pioneers Sylvia Rivera, Marsha P. Johnson to be honored

NEW YORK (AP) — Two pioneering advocates for gay and transgender rights will be celebrated with a public monument in New York City.

City officials are announcing Thursday that a monument to Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson will be erected in Greenwich Village.

The planned monument is part of an initiative to increase the diversity of the statues and monuments in public places around New York City.

The monument will be installed in Greenwich Village a block away from the Stonewall Inn, where patrons resisted a police raid on June 28, 1969, and helped spark the gay rights movement.

Johnson died in 1992 at age 46 and Rivera and Rivera in 2002 at age 50. Both gave accounts of joining in the Stonewall uprising. Some accounts say they were leaders of the rebellion.