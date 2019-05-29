Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kutcher testifies about knocking on slain woman’s door

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ashton Kutcher has testified at a Los Angeles murder trial that he went to pick up a woman to go out for drinks on a night in 2001 and left when she didn’t answer her door, only to learn the next day she had been killed.

The 41-year-old actor said from the witness stand Wednesday that he looked into the window at the Hollywood home of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin and saw what he believed were wine stains before leaving, thinking the fashion design student had already gone out for the night.

Kutcher said he told detectives the next day he knew his fingerprints were on the door and he was “freaking out.”

The testimony came in the trial of 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo, who is charged with killing Ellerin and another woman.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

12:16 pm
A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

12:01 pm
Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update
News

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update

11:48 am
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update
News

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update

Scroll to top
Skip to content