Judge won’t stop Florida Cabinet from meeting in Israel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A judge in Florida denied an emergency motion from the First Amendment Foundation seeking to prevent Gov. Ron DeSantis from convening a Cabinet meeting during a trip to Jerusalem.

The judge said he couldn’t stop the Wednesday morning meeting because attorneys for DeSantis and Cabinet officials had not been served with court papers.

Foundation President Barbara Petersen says an emergency motion for reconsideration has been filed. A coalition of media organizations says the meeting is in violation of Florida’s open government laws, which require Cabinet meetings to be accessible to the public.

The governor is on a four-day trade mission to Israel. His office says the meeting is only ceremonial. It is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Associated Press

