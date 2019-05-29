Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indiana fetal remains law could boost costs for abortions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood officials expect greater expenses for abortions in Indiana following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding a state law requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains.

Abortion opponents cheer the court’s decision as “recognizing the dignity of unborn children” even as the justices sidestepped other provisions of the Indiana law that could’ve blocked some women from undergoing abortions because of fetal gender, race or disability.

Planned Parenthood’s Indiana CEO says the cost increase could amount to hundreds of dollars unless it finds a funeral home or cremation service willing to charge less. Chris Charbonneau says she expects other conservative state legislatures will rush to adopt what she calls “more onerous and ridiculous arrangement requirements.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado utility gets $500M offer to shut coal plants
Covering Colorado

Colorado utility gets $500M offer to shut coal plants

3:47 pm
New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases
Covering Colorado

New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases

3:33 pm
Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

3:01 pm
Colorado utility gets $500M offer to shut coal plants
Covering Colorado

Colorado utility gets $500M offer to shut coal plants

New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases
Covering Colorado

New climate study ordered for Colorado, Utah energy leases

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

Scroll to top
Skip to content