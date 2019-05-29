Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Former state lawmaker to challenge McConnell in GOP primary

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former one-term state lawmaker says he will challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in next year’s Republican primary in Kentucky.

Ex-state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan on Wednesday called McConnell a “self-serving senator” who waits to see “which way the wind is blowing” before taking a stand.

Morgan acknowledges he’s voted for McConnell except in the 2014 GOP primary, when the senator was challenged by Matt Bevin. Bevin is now Kentucky’s governor.

Morgan, a Richmond liquor store owner, says he supports congressional term limits.

McConnell’s campaign says Morgan’s challenge will “end no differently” than anyone else who has challenged the senator. McConnell has been a senator since 1985 and touts his work to win Senate confirmation for President Donald Trump’s judicial choices.

Morgan was elected to the Kentucky House in 2016 but was defeated two years later.

Associated Press

