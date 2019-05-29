Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-officer convicted in motorist’s killing wants bail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An attorney for a former Florida police officer wants his client to be granted bail while his conviction for killing a black motorist is appealed.

Nouman Raja’s lead attorney told Judge Richard Marx on Wednesday that the fired Palm Beach Gardens officer has surrendered his passport and is not a flight risk. Richard Lubin said Raja abided by all rules while under house arrest before his trial for shooting 31-year-old Corey Jones in 2015.

Marx sentenced Raja to 25 years last month after his manslaughter and attempted murder convictions.

Prosecutor Brian Fernandes told Marx that Raja abided by the house arrest rules because he thought he would be acquitted. He said Raja now has incentive to flee and has contacts in the Middle East.

Marx will rule later this week.

Associated Press

