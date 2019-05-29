Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Couture Council to honor Louboutin and his red-soled shoes

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Christian Louboutin and his famous towering, red-soled shoes are being awarded a prestigious fashion honor.

The French designer will be the next honoree of the Couture Council of the Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology. The annual award is given in early September, launching New York Fashion Week.

The museum says Louboutin’s red-soled shoes have become “utterly iconic as a symbol of erotic femininity.”

In an interview, Louboutin said he hit on the idea of bright red soles when he was working on new shoes in a factory and grabbed a bottle of red nail polish belonging to an assistant to try a bit of color. The experiment stuck. The sky-high heels also fetch sky-high prices, running from hundreds of dollars a pair well into the thousands.

Associated Press

