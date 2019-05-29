Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Charter schools charged with stealing $50M from California

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A network of charter schools in California is accused of stealing more than $50 million from the state by creating phantom institutions that enrolled unwitting students it found through youth program rosters.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said Wednesday that A3 Education recruited small school districts with limited oversight capacity to sponsor the charter schools in exchange for fees.

Prosecutors say the company enrolled about 40,000 students. None of them received educational services and were likely unaware of the scheme.

The company that operated a network of 19 online schools is accused of paying sports leagues as little as $25 a student for information used for enrollment.

Prosecutors identified 46-year-old Sean McManus and 44-year-old Jason Schrock as ringleaders, and they didn’t immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

3:01 pm
Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019
Photo Galleries

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019

2:47 pm
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

12:40 pm
Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Covering Colorado

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019
Photo Galleries

Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

Scroll to top
Skip to content