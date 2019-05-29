Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Case of Tennessee man accused of killing 8 with grand jury

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl who is one of the victims of a Tennessee man accused of killing eight people was found partially undressed and lying on top of a serrated knife, baseball bat and part of a broken rifle.

District Attorney General Ray Whitley and law enforcement officials revealed the details about 12-year-old Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee on Wednesday before a judge sent 25-year-old Michael Cummins’ case to a grand jury.

Authorities testified Sapphire was stabbed, but Whitley said there’s no evidence thus far that she was sexually assaulted. He says the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say Sapphire’s body and those of Cummins’ parents and three others were found in one home. Cummins is charged in those deaths and two others from last month.

Affidavits say all of the victims died from blunt-force head injuries.

Associated Press

