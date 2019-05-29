Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Author Wally Lamb sued by ex-inmate over new book

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut prison inmate has filed a lawsuit alleging she hasn’t been paid for her contribution to a new book by author Wally Lamb and accusing Lamb of harassing and intimidating her when she sought compensation.

Chandra Bozelko, of Orange, Connecticut, says in a state lawsuit filed last week that she wrote an essay Lamb included in a compilation of writings by female inmates. The book, which is in advance release publication and set for formal release next year, is titled “You Don’t Know Me: The Incarcerated Women of York Prison Voice Their Truths.”

Bozelko, who served more than six years in prison for identity theft and other crimes, says Lamb promised inmates $1,400 apiece for their writings but she hasn’t been paid.

Lamb’s lawyer declined to comment Wednesday.

Associated Press

