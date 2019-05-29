Trial against border activist who helped migrants begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in a federal trial against a border activist charged with harboring migrants in a case that advocates say is a politically-motivated.

Scott Daniel Warren was arrested in 2018 when Border Patrol agents found him at a property used to provide aid to immigrants in Ajo, Arizona. Warren was helping two immigrants who had crossed the border illegally.

Prosecutors have argued that migrants Kristian Perez-Villanueva and Jose Arnaldo Sacaria-Goday were never in any real distress.

Warren says the administration of President Donald Trump has cracked down on humanitarian aid groups.

He says the administration has refusing to allow the groups on federal land and has prosecuted volunteers, including several others with the group Warren works with. It is called No More Deaths.

The trial began Wednesday.