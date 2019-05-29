AP regrets Yemeni Pulitzer winner did not receive visa

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has expressed disappointment that its Yemeni reporter was unable to attend the ceremony to collect his Pulitzer Prize because he was not granted a U.S. visa.

Maad al-Zikry, Maggie Michael and Nariman El-Mofty were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for international reporting on Tuesday for their coverage of the war in Yemen.

There is no U.S. embassy in Yemen, so al-Zikry had applied for a visa in Cairo, Egypt. He was interviewed for the visa earlier this month, but never received a response.

The winning work chronicled starvation, torture by both sides in the conflict, corruption and civilian deaths from U.S. drone strikes against Islamic militants.

The Pulitzer board cited the team for its courageous and in-depth reporting on an under-covered conflict.