Angela Merkel to address Harvard’s graduating class

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to address Harvard University graduates.

The Ivy League school is hosting its 368th commencement ceremony Thursday with a keynote speech from Merkel.

It caps several days of activities that also included speeches from former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

The 64-year-old Merkel was elected to Germany’s top post in 2005 and is serving her fourth term, which she has said will be her last.

Harvard President Larry Bacow calls Merkel one of the most “influential statespeople of our time.”

Merkel comes to Harvard after her party finished first in Germany’s European Parliament election Sunday but had its worst showing in a nationwide vote since World War II.

Last year’s Harvard commencement speaker was U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

