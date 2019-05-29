Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Amish couple settles lawsuit over photos their faith forbids

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Amish couple with 13 children settled a lawsuit that accused federal officials of violating their constitutional rights by insisting they provide photographs of themselves before the Canadian wife’s request to become a permanent U.S. resident can be approved.

The southern Indiana couple sued last year in U.S. District Court. Their lawsuit said they won’t allow themselves to be photographed “for any reason,” in keeping with their Old Order Amish belief that photos of people are “graven images” prohibited by the biblical Second Commandment.

The Indianapolis Star reports Wednesday that the settlement allows the woman to become a permanent U.S. resident without submitting photos. The government agreed to allow her to cross the U.S.-Canada border without photo ID.

The lawsuit identified the couple only as John and Jane Doe.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete
News

Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete

8:55 am
300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

8:12 am
Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

6:28 am
Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete
News

Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

Scroll to top
Skip to content