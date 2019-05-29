Alabama set to execute man for pastor’s slaying

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man who was nearly put to death before an execution warrant expired last month is again set to die by lethal injection in Alabama.

The execution of 46-year-old Christopher Lee Price is scheduled for Thursday night.

He was convicted of using a sword and knife to kill a country preacher during a Christmastime robbery almost three decades ago.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused a stay on Wednesday for Price, who is challenging the state’s method of using three drugs during lethal injections. He could again ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

Price was convicted of killing of Bill Lynn, a Church of Christ minister in rural Fayette County, on Dec. 22, 1991.

Price would become the second Alabama inmate executed in two weeks.