Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Advisory board: Don’t name officers involved in shootings

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A public advisory board in Wichita, Kansas, is now recommending that officers involved in shootings should not be named, citing worries about possible death threats to the families of the officers.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Citizen Review Board has changed its position after previously suggesting that police create a new policy where names would generally be released. The new recommendation came after Police Chief Gordon Ramsay raised concerns about officer safety.

Ramsay’s proposal, approved by the board last month, calls for releasing some information about the officer, such as age, gender, race and years of service, along with discipline history in use-of-force cases and previous involvement in shootings.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation
News

Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

7:46 am
Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

6:28 am
Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area
News

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

6:18 am
Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation
News

Robert Mueller to make first public statement about Russia investigation

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area
News

Large tornado strikes just southeast of Lawrence, Kansas, barely misses KC metro area

Scroll to top
Skip to content