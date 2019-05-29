Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

1 dead, 3 including deputy wounded in East Texas shootings

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — Police are searching for a man they say killed a woman and wounded three people, including a sheriff’s deputy, during shootings in East Texas.

Authorities say that a woman was killed and two men injured Wednesday morning at a veterinary clinic east of Cleveland, a city of 8,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Houston.

Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ken DeFoor says deputies pursued the suspect, Pablo Vito, along a local highway and then pulled off and exchanged gunfire. DeFoor says a deputy was shot in the throat and flown to a Houston hospital where he is in stable condition.

DeFoor says police are searching for Vito, who was driving a white 2004 Mercury. He did not provide the names of the deputy, woman or injured men.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete
News

Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete

8:55 am
300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

8:12 am
Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

6:28 am
Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete
News

Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

Scroll to top
Skip to content