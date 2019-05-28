Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Yellowstone National Park visitors spent $513M in 2018

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A federal report shows visitors to Yellowstone National Park spent nearly $513 million in neighboring communities last year.

The report last week from the National Park Service indicates the spending by the park’s 4.1 million visitors supported nearly 7,100 jobs in the area in 2018.

According to the report, the more than 468,000 visitors to Devils Tower National Monument in northeast Wyoming spent $30 million last year, supporting more than 400 jobs.

The park service recorded more than 318 million visitors nationwide. The report shows they spent more than $20 billion in communities within 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) of parks to support 329,000 jobs.

Of the nationwide visitor spending, nearly $7 billion was on lodging expenses and $4 billion was on restaurants and bars.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
CDOT requests proposals to study passenger rail along the Front Range
Covering Colorado

CDOT requests proposals to study passenger rail along the Front Range

12:09 pm
Only abortion clinic in Missouri could be forced to close later this week
News

Only abortion clinic in Missouri could be forced to close later this week

10:49 am
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

9:46 am
CDOT requests proposals to study passenger rail along the Front Range
Covering Colorado

CDOT requests proposals to study passenger rail along the Front Range

Only abortion clinic in Missouri could be forced to close later this week
News

Only abortion clinic in Missouri could be forced to close later this week

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

Scroll to top
Skip to content