Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wichita police fatally shoot man who allegedly pointed gun

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 49-year-old Wichita, Kansas, man has been fatally shot by police after allegedly pointing his gun at officers on Memorial Day.

Police were called to a south Wichita home around 1:20 a.m. Monday after a caller said her neighbor had been firing shots outside his house.

Wichita Officer Charley Davidson says the man ran out of his home toward arriving officers armed with a handgun, then ran away.

Officers from Wichita Police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office found the man later. Davidson says the man pointed the gun at the officers, who responded by shooting him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

5:49 am
Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

5:14 am
Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded
News

Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded

4:38 am
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded
News

Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded

Scroll to top
Skip to content