The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending May 26, 2019:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Upside

2. Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

3. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

4. Hunter Killer

5. Cold Pursuit

6. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

7. Fighting With My Family

8. Bumblebee

9. Apollo 11 (2019)

10. Prospect

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Never Look Away

2. Gloria Bell

3. Iron Cowboy the Story of The 50-50-50

4. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote

5. We Have Always Lived In the Castle

6. On the Basis of Sex

7. Egg

8. The Professor and the Madman

9. Avengement

10. Patrick

