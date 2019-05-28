Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Storms predicted in areas beset by Arkansas River flooding

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — State highway officials have closed two bridges over the Arkansas River in Fort Smith as the waterway surges toward a record crest this week.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation says the Interstate 540 and the U.S. 71B bridges were shut down Monday night because of flooding concerns, though the department says both structures remain sound.

Widespread flooding is occurring in the Tulsa area, where severe thunderstorms are also possible Tuesday. In western Arkansas, the river is expected to crest Wednesday in Van Buren at 42.5 feet (13 meters) — or more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) above its historic crest, which had occurred in 1945.

Forecasters say up to 4 inches of rain is possible this week in the waterlogged areas.

Associated Press

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
