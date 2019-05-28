Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sports Illustrated magazine sold for $110M

NEW YORK (AP) — Sports Illustrated is being sold for $110 million, but the seller will continue running the iconic magazine under a licensing deal.

Authentic Brands Group is buying Sports Illustrated from Meredith Corp.

Authentic will handle marketing, business development and licensing functions. That includes licensing the magazine itself back to Meredith, so that Meredith will continue publishing the print edition and website.

Among other things, Authentic handles Frye and Tretorn brands and parts of the Muhammad Ali and Elvis Presley estates.

Sports Illustrated began publishing in 1954 and covers a wide range of sports as well as an annual swimsuit edition. Authentic says Sports Illustrated has an audience of more than 120 million people online and in print.

Meredith got Sports Illustrated as part of its deal for Time Inc. last year.

Associated Press

