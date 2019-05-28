Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Serbian troops placed on alert after Kosovo police arrests

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has ordered its troops to full alert after reports that Kosovo police entered Serb-populated regions of the former Serbian province.

Serbia’s state TV said Tuesday that Kosovo’s special police “burst into” northern Kosovo and made several arrests. There was no confirmation of the action from Pristina.

Serbian government official Marko Djuric says the Kosovo police action is designed to intimidate and expel Serbs from Kosovo and presents a “not only a threat to stability but the most direct threat to peace.”

Serbia lost control over Kosovo after a NATO intervention in 1999. It does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

State TV says Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered a full state of alert for Serbian troops.

Associated Press

