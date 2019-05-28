Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Report finds Grand Canyon tourists buoyed nearby communities

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A new report from the National Park Service says areas surrounding the Grand Canyon benefited last year from millions of tourism dollars.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say the report found the 6.3 million people who visited in 2018 spent $947 million in communities near the park.

They say that spending helped support more than 12,500 local jobs.

Acting Superintendent Sarah Creachbaum says the National Park Service appreciates the services that the Grand Canyon’s neighbors offer to visitors.

According to the report, 318 million visitors contributed more than $20 billion of direct spending in communities within 60 miles (97 kilometers) of a national park.

Associated Press

