Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Prosecutors aim to reverse bail decision in Kodak Black case

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black is due back in federal court after his arrest at a Miami hip-hop festival around which several violent incidents occurred.

Federal prosecutors are appealing a judge’s decision to release the 21-year-old on $550,000 bond. The rapper was arrested at the Rolling Loud festival this month in connection with an earlier weapons purchase. Black pleaded not guilty to falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. The arrest prevented him from performing at the festival.

Authorities are investigating three unrelated shootings in the Miami area with possible connections to the festival.

Authorities also say one weapon purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in nearby Pompano Beach.

Black faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
360° Perspective: CBD & TSA
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: CBD & TSA

9:07 pm
Gov. Polis signs “Ban the Box” bill into law
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs “Ban the Box” bill into law

9:05 pm
Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds
News

Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds

7:23 pm
360° Perspective: CBD & TSA
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: CBD & TSA

Gov. Polis signs “Ban the Box” bill into law
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs “Ban the Box” bill into law

Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds
News

Shiffrin flies with the Thunderbirds

Scroll to top
Skip to content