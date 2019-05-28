Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Planned Parenthood: Missouri’s last abortion clinic may shut

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Planned Parenthood says Missouri’s only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license.

Planned Parenthood officials said in a teleconference Tuesday that the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday. If not renewed, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Phone and email messages left for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Gov. Mike Parson’s office haven’t been returned.

Missouri is among half a dozen states that have passed sweeping anti-abortion measures. Parson, a Republican, signed a bill Friday banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

9:46 am
Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County
Covering Colorado

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

9:32 am
VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

8:50 am
The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment
Covering Colorado

The 300 Fire near Woodland Park remains at 10% containment

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County
Covering Colorado

Minor earthquake rattles Eagle County

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

Scroll to top
Skip to content