Phillies OF Herrera arrested in domestic case, put on leave

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball following his arrest in a domestic violence case at an Atlantic City casino.

The commissioner’s office put Herrera on leave Tuesday, a day after his arrest on an assault charge at the Golden Nugget casino.

Police say they were called Monday night on a report of a domestic assault and found a 20-year-old Philadelphia woman with visible signs of injury to her arms and neck. Police say the injuries were caused during an assault by Herrera, whom they described as her boyfriend.

He was released on a summons pending a future court date.

The Phillies say they immediately reported the incident to Major League Baseball and strongly support the league’s domestic violence policy.

Associated Press

