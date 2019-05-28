Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NJ Transit bus kills boy, 10, who was riding bike

BERGENFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Transit bus has struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike.

The accident occurred on Memorial Day in Bergenfield. Police responded to 911 calls shortly before 4 p.m.

They tell The North Jersey Record that the bus was making a left turn when it struck the boy as he was entering a crosswalk. Police also said the driver was a 58-year-old woman from Paterson, who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress following the accident.

No charges had been filed by late Monday.

An NJ Transit spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

5:49 am
Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

5:14 am
Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded
News

Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded

4:38 am
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail
Covering Colorado

Overnight storms hit the Denver area, leaving damage and piles of hail

Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded
News

Mass stabbing in Japan leaves total of three dead, 16 wounded

Scroll to top
Skip to content