Markets Right Now: Stocks rise as tech, consumer shares gain

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising at the open on Wall Street Tuesday, led by technology and consumer-focused companies.

Total System Services rose 4.6% after agreeing to be acquired by rival payment processing company Global Payments for $21.5 billion.

Beyond Meat gained 8.1%. An analyst at JPMorgan called the growth opportunity for the maker of plant-based burgers and sausages “extraordinary.”

The S&P 500 added 10 points, or 0.4%, to 2,836. The broad market index has fallen three straight weeks.

The Dow rose 105 points, or 0.4%, to 25,691.

The Nasdaq gained 44 points, or 0.6%, to 7,681.

Bonds rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.29%, close to its lowest level since October 2017.

Associated Press

