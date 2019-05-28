Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Many items in Rhode Island’s archives are at risk of damage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An assessment of the Rhode Island state archives has found that many items, including the state’s copy of the Bill of Rights, are at risk of damage because they’re kept in a building that’s not meant for preserving rare, historic documents.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea on Tuesday released the assessment by the Northeast Document Conservation Center. She suggested constructing a new building for the archives.

The report says many items are at risk of damage from water, light, dust and atmospheric pollution.

An estimated 35% of the collection should be considered a high priority for conservation. That includes the draft of the Bill of Rights sent to Rhode Island for its consideration and an 1823 printing of the Declaration of Independence.

Associated Press

