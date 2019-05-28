Louisiana debates ‘Saggy pants’ law after man shoots himself

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man’s death during a police confrontation has sparked debate over the city of Shreveport’s law banning “saggy pants.”

The Shreveport City Council was to discuss the possible repeal of the law outlawing pants worn below the waistline with underwear exposed. The move comes after the Feb. 5 death of 31-year-old Anthony Childs.

News outlets report that police confronted Childs over the saggy pants and that at some point Childs pulled out a gun and shot himself in the chest. The coroner’s report also noted three nonlethal bullet wounds from an officer who fired from a distance.

Some have criticized the police, saying Childs shouldn’t have been confronted for wearing saggy pants. Childs’ sister questioned why police fired at Childs after he was on the ground.