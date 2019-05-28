Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Key Senate Democrat warns of Barr’s expanded powers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee is sounding the alarm about the new powers that President Donald Trump has granted to Attorney General William Barr.

Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, in a letter obtained by The Associated Press, says he fears Trump is giving Barr “the right to selectively declassify certain information for purposes of political gain.” He asks that the leaders of the nation’s spy agencies contact lawmakers if Barr’s investigation threatens their work.

Trump last week granted Barr the power to review and potentially release classified information as he investigates the origins of the FBI’s Russia investigation. Trump directed the intelligence community to “quickly and fully cooperate.”

Warner’s letter was dated Friday and addressed to the heads of the FBI, the CIA, the NSA and the director of national intelligence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

