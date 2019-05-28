Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Indianapolis police: Suitcase found containing human remains

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a suitcase containing human remains has been found near a creek in Indianapolis.

Department spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook tells The Indianapolis Star that several people were walking along Bean Creek on the city’s southeast side Monday afternoon when they found the suitcase. She says one of the people opened the suitcase and police were called to the scene.

WRTV-TV reports a homicide investigation is ongoing.

Cook confirmed that the remains aren’t those of a baby, but additional details about a possible victim weren’t immediately released. The Marion County coroner’s office is working to confirm the identity of the remains. Cause and manner of death of the person involved also weren’t known.

