Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

High fashion: North Macedonia uncovers drug-laced clothes

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia have charged three people with smuggling a suitcase packed with cocaine-laced clothes into the country from Peru.

A statement from the prosecutor’s office Tuesday said checks conducted in a laboratory in neighboring Serbia found that the clothes — including underwear, T-shirts and a leather jacket — had been immersed in a cocaine solution to dodge customs controls.

Nearly 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of the drug was extracted from the clothes.

The suspects were identified as two Montenegrin citizens, who believed to have ordered the cocaine, and a Peruvian, who allegedly brought the clothes in his suitcase. The prosecutor’s statement said the suitcase had travelled through the airports of Sao Paulo, Frankfurt and Vienna.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado judge who oversaw Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver dies at 88
Covering Colorado

Colorado judge who oversaw Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver dies at 88

1:32 pm
UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research
News

UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research

1:22 pm
Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

1:19 pm
Colorado judge who oversaw Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver dies at 88
Covering Colorado

Colorado judge who oversaw Oklahoma City bombing trial in Denver dies at 88

UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research
News

UCCS students photographed for facial recognition research

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening
News

Much cooler today with periodic showers from the afternoon through the evening

Scroll to top
Skip to content