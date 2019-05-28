Flattery in Japan in rearview, Trump returns to DC snarls

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to Washington, where less flattery and more work await.

Trump touches down Tuesday after four days in Japan. There, he was the subject of nonstop flattery. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay) hosted him for a state visit that included a sumo wrestling match, golf, a six-course banquet and a meetup with the new emperor.

Back home, Trump faces an array of political and policy challenges, from his spat with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to growing tensions with Iran. Looming over all of it is the question of any impeachment proceedings.

Trump won’t be home for long. Next week, he’s off to the United Kingdom, France and Ireland. Then it’s back to Japan in June for the Group of 20 summit.