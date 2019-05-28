Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Feeling Aretha’s spirit, J Hud honors icon at Pulitzers

NEW YORK (AP) — With bad weather in Chicago on Monday and her flight canceled, Jennifer Hudson fretted at the thought of missing her performance at Tuesday’s Pulitzer Prize awards ceremony to pay tribute to honoree Aretha Franklin.

But then Hudson says she felt the spirit of the Queen of Soul — who refused to fly but traveled by tour bus to concerts and events — and drove nearly 13 hours to New York to make the luncheon.

The Oscar and Grammy winner, who will play Franklin in an upcoming biopic, says she’s always felt connected to Franklin.

Hudson embodied Franklin’s spirit as she brought the ceremony at Columbia University to church with a rousing performance of “Amazing Grace.”

Franklin, who died last August, was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize Special Citation honor.

Associated Press

