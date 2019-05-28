Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Family: Chicago police vehicles caused deadly weekend crash

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of an 84-year-old woman killed in a crash involving Chicago police has sent a letter to the mayor and police chief saying police vehicles caused the weekend accident that injured more than a dozen people, including 10 officers.

The letter provided to The Associated Press Tuesday by the family’s lawyer, Andrew M. Stroth, asks Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Superintendent Eddie Johnson to provide video of the collision.

It says the Saturday night accident that killed Verona Gunn happened when up to 12 police vehicles sped through an intersection as the family’s car waited. It says two police vehicles slammed into each other, then into the idling family car. Two other adults and a child were also injured.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press

