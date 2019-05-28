Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Democrats to try again on overdue $19B disaster aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats appear likely to try again to pass a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill that’s a top priority for some of President Donald Trump’s most loyal allies on Capitol Hill.

A GOP conservative blocked an attempt late last week to pass the measure under fast-track rules, but another abbreviated House session is expected Tuesday afternoon.

Passage of the bill, supported by Trump and top leaders in Congress, is a forgone conclusion. Trying again on Tuesday is a political freebee for Democrats, who went on the attack after Texas freshman GOP Rep. Chip Roy blocked the bill on Friday. Roy had complained about its cost and a move by Democrats to dump Trump’s request for $4.5 billion to address the crisis of Central American refugees at the southern border.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

8:50 am
Hiker rescued after spending 16 days alone in Hawaii forest says “I chose life”
News

Hiker rescued after spending 16 days alone in Hawaii forest says “I chose life”

7:57 am
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs

6:10 am
VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history
News

VP Pence delivers commencement address to most diverse class in West Point history

Hiker rescued after spending 16 days alone in Hawaii forest says “I chose life”
News

Hiker rescued after spending 16 days alone in Hawaii forest says “I chose life”

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs
Covering Colorado

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo takes in orphaned mountain lion cubs

Scroll to top
Skip to content