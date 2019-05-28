Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
California team apologizes to Ocasio-Cortez for video

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in California has apologized to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a Memorial Day tribute video that lumped her image with those of Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro.

The Fresno Bee reports Tuesday that the Fresno Grizzlies said the scoreboard video broadcast during Monday night’s doubleheader was “supposed to be a moving tribute.”

The video called a “Memorial Day Tribute – We Are Americans” is filled with patriotic-themed images playing behind excerpts from President Ronald Reagan’s first inaugural speech.

Toward the end, as Reagan mentions “enemies of freedom,” the video shows images of the North Korean leader, Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and the late Cuban leader.

The Triple-A minor-league team is an affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

Associated Press

