Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police: Jewish boys helped save man with swastika tattoo

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say a group of Jewish teens played a key role in saving the life of a drowning man with a tattoo of a swastika.

NBC Boston reports it happened Thursday night as the four youths — all students at an Orthodox Jewish high school in suburban Brookline — spotted the body of a man partially submerged in Chestnut Hill Reservoir.

Boston College police officer Carl Mascioli says two of the teens ran to his patrol car to alert him. Mascioli says he rushed down the embankment, pulled the man from the water and noticed the Nazi symbol tattooed on his hand.

He says the unidentified students told him they don’t regret helping the man despite his anti-Semitic tattoo.

Officials say the man is expected to make a full recovery.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash
News

Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash

9:30 am
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

6:11 am
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

3:26 am
Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash
News

Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Scroll to top
Skip to content