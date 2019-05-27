Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
More showers raise flooding fears in Oklahoma, Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Soaked areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas are forecast to receive more rain, increasing flooding concerns along the already swollen Arkansas River.

Tulsa County officials say some residents west of Tulsa have already evacuated their homes due to flooding. Downstream in Fort Smith, Arkansas, officials say flooding has closed roads and flooded buildings.

The National Weather Service says floodwaters are projected to crest Monday at more than 23 feet (7 meters) in Tulsa, near the record 25 feet (7.6 feet) set in 1984.

At Fort Smith, the river on Sunday reached 38.2 feet (11.6 meters) and surpassed the historic crest of 38.1 (11.6 meters) in April 1945.

The National Weather Service says a storm system will move into the central Plains Tuesday, bringing showers and thunderstorms across Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Associated Press

